Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Donaldson Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $63.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,310,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 6.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,963,000 after purchasing an additional 239,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,594,000 after purchasing an additional 162,599 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

