Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.44. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-9% yr/yr to ~$8.46-8.62, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion. Dover also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.40-$8.50 EPS.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.74. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.13%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.