Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives $27.03 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.03.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $11.10 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.82%.

(Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.