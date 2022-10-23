Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives $27.03 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.03.
Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $11.10 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.
