Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Driven Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -175.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,007,237.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,007,237.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $72,659,364.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,056,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,475,998.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,273,203 shares of company stock valued at $298,492,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 3,612.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

