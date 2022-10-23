DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Barclays

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price objective on DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.67.

DTM stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.79.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.64%.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

