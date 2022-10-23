Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.94. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.26.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

