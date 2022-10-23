Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Holdings Decreased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,433. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average is $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

