easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target Cut to GBX 260

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ESYJY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.33) to GBX 805 ($9.73) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $543.57.

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of ESYJY opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

