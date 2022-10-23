Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives $190.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $145.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.64. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $136.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.