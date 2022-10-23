Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,843,713,000 after acquiring an additional 166,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,548,000 after buying an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.93 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

