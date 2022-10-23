Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 14.30%.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.