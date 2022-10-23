Energi (NRG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $169,799.00

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $169,799.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00081922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00060137 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00015114 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00025363 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007433 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 57,637,240 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

