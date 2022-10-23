Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

