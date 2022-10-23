Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Account Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Account Management LLC now owns 188,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 44,650 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 36,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 78,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 114,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

EPD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,639,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494,971. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.