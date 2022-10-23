EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $147.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $149.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a market weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.27.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.95. The company has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

