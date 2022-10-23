Euler (EUL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $66.18 Million

Euler (EUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, Euler has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Euler has a market capitalization of $66.18 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can currently be bought for about $6.66 or 0.00034690 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Euler

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

