Evmos Price Reaches $2.10 on Major Exchanges (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Evmos coin can now be bought for $2.10 or 0.00010755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Evmos has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. Evmos has a market cap of $628.89 million and $2.45 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars.

