Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $35.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.36.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $104.50.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $521.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

