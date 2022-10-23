Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $133.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.03.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $441.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.90.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

