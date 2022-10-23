F3Logic LLC Acquires 2,669 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

F3Logic LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9 %

PEP stock opened at $173.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.