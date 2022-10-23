F3Logic LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 113,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 50,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of VTV opened at $131.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

