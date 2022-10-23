F3Logic LLC Buys 154,983 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

F3Logic LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,983 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 4.2% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. F3Logic LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $24,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 100.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,434,000 after acquiring an additional 354,861 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $21,427,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,883,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 908,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,935,000 after acquiring an additional 158,115 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance
IUSV opened at $66.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.70.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
