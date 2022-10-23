F3Logic LLC Buys Shares of 6,285 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 3.0 %

ETN opened at $139.33 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

