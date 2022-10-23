F3Logic LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,507 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980,189 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207,553 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,378,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $54.48 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average is $60.46.

