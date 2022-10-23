F3Logic LLC Invests $803,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Edison International by 615.5% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth $873,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth $3,007,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Edison International by 11.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 159,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EIX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Edison International Trading Up 1.3 %

EIX stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.88. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

