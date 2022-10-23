F3Logic LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

F3Logic LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IYR opened at $78.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.04. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $116.89.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

