F3Logic LLC Makes New Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Toyota Motor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $133.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average is $155.48. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.37. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $65.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

