F3Logic LLC Purchases 39,356 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

F3Logic LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 326.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 42,987 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in AT&T by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,409,000 after buying an additional 142,132 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

