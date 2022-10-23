F3Logic LLC Sells 17,533 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

F3Logic LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,533 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.087 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

