F3Logic LLC Takes $813,000 Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 93,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 88.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 56.4% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 5,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE MFC opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

