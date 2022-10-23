Fagan Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KO opened at $55.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01. The stock has a market cap of $242.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

