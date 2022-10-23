Fagan Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.9% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMD opened at $58.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.