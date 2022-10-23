Fagan Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,512.45.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $1,822.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,843.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,966.80. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

