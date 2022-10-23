Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $187.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.49 and its 200-day moving average is $199.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

