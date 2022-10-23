FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 91,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,754,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $88.54. 5,422,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.35.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

