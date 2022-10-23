FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 139,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,443,000. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.91. 88,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,901. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.14.
