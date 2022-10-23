FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 61,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,380,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,384,000 after acquiring an additional 110,261 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $4.13 on Friday, hitting $147.06. 5,419,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,275. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

