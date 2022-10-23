FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Seneca House Advisors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $86.51. 6,780,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,584. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average of $97.37. The stock has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.78.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

