FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 51,919 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,919 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $23,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,738. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $70.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.35.

