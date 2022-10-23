FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,007 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,250,000 after buying an additional 14,980,189 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $234,378,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after buying an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.48. 20,163,094 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46.

