Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.0816 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0816 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $60.86 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00082989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00061499 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00015253 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00025544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000309 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007553 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

