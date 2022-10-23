Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $449.73 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

