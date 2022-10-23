Financial Advisory Service Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $169.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.85. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

