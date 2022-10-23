Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $999,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,454,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $182.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.54.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.