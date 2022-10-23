Financial Advisory Service Inc. Reduces Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.7 %

PFG stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,408. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

