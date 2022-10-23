Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 177 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

IJS stock opened at $88.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.