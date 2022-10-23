Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 272 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $176.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.44.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

