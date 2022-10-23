Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 494 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.70.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average is $94.60. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

