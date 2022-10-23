Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 3.3 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

