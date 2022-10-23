Financial Counselors Inc. Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $744.07 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $750.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $716.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $678.21.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $763.79.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

